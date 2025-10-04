Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.146 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

