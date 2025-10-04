Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,199 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 244,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $195.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.40.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

