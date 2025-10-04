Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF $VCEB

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Farrell Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 623.7% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 95,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 82,620 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 157,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VCEB opened at $64.21 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

