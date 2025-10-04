Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.64% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $137.17.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

