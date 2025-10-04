Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,447,000 after buying an additional 253,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,761,000 after buying an additional 177,833 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

