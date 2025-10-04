Truist Financial Corp Purchases 16,031 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $126.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

