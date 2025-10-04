Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,529 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $24,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 818,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,943,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,127,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 286,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 180,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

