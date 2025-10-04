Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Rollins worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 961.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Argus began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Rollins Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ROL opened at $58.74 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $59.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

