Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,001 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $156.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.