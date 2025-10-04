Truist Financial Corp Sells 22,759 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 44,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

