Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,467 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,293.52. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,874 shares of company stock worth $42,187,714. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $162.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.67. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

