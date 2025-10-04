Truist Financial Corp Sells 32,571 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,571 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,253.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 161,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $77.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

