Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,068 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 2.11% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of CATH opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $81.68.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

