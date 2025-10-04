Truist Financial Corp Sells 61,614 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 786,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,614 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,882,000 after purchasing an additional 633,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Kenvue by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,920,000 after buying an additional 1,750,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kenvue by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,395,000 after buying an additional 2,597,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,828,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,456,000 after buying an additional 2,961,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KVUE opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.16%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.