Truist Financial Corp Sells 7 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 30.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $4,219.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,980.10 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,126.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3,840.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $51.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,538.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

