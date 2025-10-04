Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,422 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:MEG opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

