Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 613.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after acquiring an additional 497,982 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,408,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,244,000 after acquiring an additional 340,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $210.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.