Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Position Increased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Truist Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 134,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4%

TFC opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

