Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $502.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $494.32 and a one year high of $661.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,043 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

