VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

GDX stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $78.32.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

