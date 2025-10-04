VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.41. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

