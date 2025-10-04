Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 420,575 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after buying an additional 213,730 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,373,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 110,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,557,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $309.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $310.84.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

