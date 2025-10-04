Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $60.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

