Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,620,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,710,000 after purchasing an additional 151,395 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 253.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $403.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $406.88.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

