Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $99.37 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.3428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

