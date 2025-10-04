Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,982 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,228,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $211.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.