Vericel Corporation $VCEL Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vericel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $32.44 on Friday. Vericel Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

