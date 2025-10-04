Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 175.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of V stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.70. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

