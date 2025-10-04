Visa Inc. $V Stock Holdings Lessened by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on V. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.