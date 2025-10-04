Wabtec $WAB Stock Holdings Cut by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Wabtec by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wabtec by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 2,220.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Wabtec by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in Wabtec by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $340,954.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,931 shares in the company, valued at $25,586,965.53. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Price Performance

WAB opened at $200.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average of $194.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $151.81 and a 12-month high of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

