Wall Street Zen Downgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Hold

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 949,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,259,165.64. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 379,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,324. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,970 shares of company stock worth $4,927,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

