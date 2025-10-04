Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $2,588,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 109.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 23.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

WSO stock opened at $415.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.35 and a 1 year high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.02%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

