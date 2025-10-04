Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $753.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 164.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $265,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

