West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. Rothschild Redb upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price target on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $272.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.67. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

