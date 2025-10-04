Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $104.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.4%

WAL stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,527.69. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

