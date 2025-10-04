Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $146.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.14. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $196.55. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.