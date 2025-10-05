10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.36 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.10x Genomics’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $128,908.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,850.68. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $307,723.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

