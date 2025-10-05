3i Group (LON:III) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 4,700 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 4,450.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,716.67.
3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.
We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.
As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.
We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.
