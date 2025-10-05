422 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 422 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $816.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $733.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.58. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $852.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total value of $750,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,220. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total transaction of $586,848.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,710.96. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

