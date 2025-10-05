855 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 894,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,443,000 after buying an additional 62,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,686,000 after acquiring an additional 150,204 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,901,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 197,825 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $284.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.