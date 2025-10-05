8,566 Shares in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 233.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.29. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.67%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

