AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $87.75 Average PT from Brokerages

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.3333.

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AAR from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th.

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $279,877.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,138.36. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $717,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,603 shares in the company, valued at $21,409,835.10. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,182 shares of company stock worth $7,331,452. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AAR by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,917,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,927,000 after acquiring an additional 188,406 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,986,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 533,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 131,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $6,226,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AAR by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 89,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR opened at $81.78 on Thursday. AAR has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84 and a beta of 1.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. AAR had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.01%.The company had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AAR has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

