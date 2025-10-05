abrdn (LON:ABDN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 205. Citigroup currently has a hold rating on the stock. abrdn traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.79), with a volume of 5407207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.80 ($2.71).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded abrdn to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 140 to GBX 195 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 175 to GBX 180 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 210 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 207.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.78. The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,189.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 225.80 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 7.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 earnings per share for the current year.

abrdn Company Profile

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

