Access Financial Services Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $672.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $651.25 and a 200-day moving average of $607.04. The company has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $675.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.