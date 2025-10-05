AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $415.00. The stock had previously closed at $360.28, but opened at $374.43. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. AeroVironment shares last traded at $373.64, with a volume of 263,628 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.14.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 296.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $40,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $454.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.