Albemarle Corporation $ALB Shares Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,697,000 after buying an additional 77,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,814,000 after buying an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after buying an additional 173,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,272,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,069,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after buying an additional 507,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.72.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

