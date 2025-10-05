Alector FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alector in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alector’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

ALEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of Alector stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. Alector has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $336.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 142.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.06%. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,909 shares in the company, valued at $176,785.24. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 729,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 25.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,334,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 274,341 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 845,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alector by 483.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 651,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

