Alley Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

