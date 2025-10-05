Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $295.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,397 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,719,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,868,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 435,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 2,635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 266,814 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

