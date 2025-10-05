Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $951,000. Cyr Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.2% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $245.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.96.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.